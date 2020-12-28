Indian Government asked airlines not to bring Chinese Citizens!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 81,195,758
    World
    Confirmed: 81,195,758
    Active: 22,074,589
    Recovered: 57,347,933
    Death: 1,773,236
  • USA 19,573,847
    USA
    Confirmed: 19,573,847
    Active: 7,736,834
    Recovered: 11,495,875
    Death: 341,138
  • India 10,208,725
    India
    Confirmed: 10,208,725
    Active: 278,116
    Recovered: 9,782,669
    Death: 147,940
  • Brazil 7,484,285
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,484,285
    Active: 777,769
    Recovered: 6,515,370
    Death: 191,146
  • Russia 3,078,035
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,078,035
    Active: 551,461
    Recovered: 2,471,309
    Death: 55,265
  • UK 2,288,345
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,288,345
    Active: 2,217,593
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 70,752
  • Turkey 2,147,578
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,147,578
    Active: 112,470
    Recovered: 2,015,230
    Death: 19,878
  • Italy 2,047,696
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,047,696
    Active: 581,760
    Recovered: 1,394,011
    Death: 71,925
  • Germany 1,655,322
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,655,322
    Active: 388,120
    Recovered: 1,236,700
    Death: 30,502
  • Pakistan 473,309
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 473,309
    Active: 39,488
    Recovered: 423,892
    Death: 9,929
  • China 86,976
    China
    Confirmed: 86,976
    Active: 339
    Recovered: 82,003
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 28/12: In a major development, the Government has ordered all the Airlines not to bring Chinese citizens to India. Though the direction was given informally.

Earlier, China had banned Indian citizens from entering its territory in November. At the same time, about 1.5 thousand Indian sailors are stuck at many ports of China, because they are not being allowed to come to shore. The step was taken in order to give China the taste of its own medicine.

Some airlines have asked the Government for written instructions, as they cannot refuse the Chinese citizens without proper instructions. Flights between India and China are also currently suspended, but Chinese travelers are reaching India via other countries.

