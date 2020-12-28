Indian Government asked airlines not to bring Chinese Citizens!

COVID-19 Updates World 81,195,758 World Confirmed: 81,195,758 Active: 22,074,589 Recovered: 57,347,933 Death: 1,773,236

USA 19,573,847 USA Confirmed: 19,573,847 Active: 7,736,834 Recovered: 11,495,875 Death: 341,138

India 10,208,725 India Confirmed: 10,208,725 Active: 278,116 Recovered: 9,782,669 Death: 147,940

Brazil 7,484,285 Brazil Confirmed: 7,484,285 Active: 777,769 Recovered: 6,515,370 Death: 191,146

Russia 3,078,035 Russia Confirmed: 3,078,035 Active: 551,461 Recovered: 2,471,309 Death: 55,265

UK 2,288,345 UK Confirmed: 2,288,345 Active: 2,217,593 Recovered: N/A Death: 70,752

Turkey 2,147,578 Turkey Confirmed: 2,147,578 Active: 112,470 Recovered: 2,015,230 Death: 19,878

Italy 2,047,696 Italy Confirmed: 2,047,696 Active: 581,760 Recovered: 1,394,011 Death: 71,925

Germany 1,655,322 Germany Confirmed: 1,655,322 Active: 388,120 Recovered: 1,236,700 Death: 30,502

Pakistan 473,309 Pakistan Confirmed: 473,309 Active: 39,488 Recovered: 423,892 Death: 9,929

China 86,976 China Confirmed: 86,976 Active: 339 Recovered: 82,003 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 28/12: In a major development, the Government has ordered all the Airlines not to bring Chinese citizens to India. Though the direction was given informally.

Earlier, China had banned Indian citizens from entering its territory in November. At the same time, about 1.5 thousand Indian sailors are stuck at many ports of China, because they are not being allowed to come to shore. The step was taken in order to give China the taste of its own medicine.

Some airlines have asked the Government for written instructions, as they cannot refuse the Chinese citizens without proper instructions. Flights between India and China are also currently suspended, but Chinese travelers are reaching India via other countries.