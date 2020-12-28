Indian Government asked airlines not to bring Chinese Citizens!

-
World
81,195,758
-
USA
19,573,847
-
India
10,208,725
-
Brazil
7,484,285
-
Russia
3,078,035
-
UK
2,288,345
-
Turkey
2,147,578
-
Italy
2,047,696
-
Germany
1,655,322
-
Pakistan
473,309
-
China
86,976
New Delhi, 28/12: In a major development, the Government has ordered all the Airlines not to bring Chinese citizens to India. Though the direction was given informally.
Earlier, China had banned Indian citizens from entering its territory in November. At the same time, about 1.5 thousand Indian sailors are stuck at many ports of China, because they are not being allowed to come to shore. The step was taken in order to give China the taste of its own medicine.
Some airlines have asked the Government for written instructions, as they cannot refuse the Chinese citizens without proper instructions. Flights between India and China are also currently suspended, but Chinese travelers are reaching India via other countries.