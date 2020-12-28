Uttarakhand  CM shifted to Delhi AIIMS

COVID-19 Updates World 81,198,969 World Confirmed: 81,198,969 Active: 22,077,771 Recovered: 57,347,933 Death: 1,773,265

New Delhi, 28/12: Corona virus-infected Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is being shifted to Delhi AIIMS. After being corona positive on 18 December, he was admitted to Doon Hospital on 27 December. CM Rawat’s doctor NS Bisht said that during the test, the Chief Minister’s chest infection was detected. After this, it was decided to shift him to AIIMS in Delhi.

At the same time, there was news yesterday that Corona virus-infected Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital. He is currently battling fever and lung infections. While the team of doctors at Doon Hospital have started their treatment. Chief Minister Rawat along with his wife and daughter were found corona infected on 18 December.