Uttarakhand  CM shifted to Delhi AIIMS

-
World
81,198,969
WorldConfirmed: 81,198,969Active: 22,077,771Recovered: 57,347,933Death: 1,773,265
-
USA
19,573,847
USAConfirmed: 19,573,847Active: 7,736,834Recovered: 11,495,875Death: 341,138
-
India
10,208,725
IndiaConfirmed: 10,208,725Active: 278,116Recovered: 9,782,669Death: 147,940
-
Brazil
7,484,285
BrazilConfirmed: 7,484,285Active: 777,769Recovered: 6,515,370Death: 191,146
-
Russia
3,078,035
RussiaConfirmed: 3,078,035Active: 551,461Recovered: 2,471,309Death: 55,265
-
UK
2,288,345
UKConfirmed: 2,288,345Active: 2,217,593Recovered: N/ADeath: 70,752
-
Turkey
2,147,578
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,147,578Active: 112,470Recovered: 2,015,230Death: 19,878
-
Italy
2,047,696
ItalyConfirmed: 2,047,696Active: 581,760Recovered: 1,394,011Death: 71,925
-
Germany
1,655,322
GermanyConfirmed: 1,655,322Active: 388,120Recovered: 1,236,700Death: 30,502
-
Pakistan
473,309
PakistanConfirmed: 473,309Active: 39,488Recovered: 423,892Death: 9,929
-
China
86,976
ChinaConfirmed: 86,976Active: 339Recovered: 82,003Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 28/12: Corona virus-infected Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is being shifted to Delhi AIIMS. After being corona positive on 18 December, he was admitted to Doon Hospital on 27 December. CM Rawat’s doctor NS Bisht said that during the test, the Chief Minister’s chest infection was detected. After this, it was decided to shift him to AIIMS in Delhi.
At the same time, there was news yesterday that Corona virus-infected Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital. He is currently battling fever and lung infections. While the team of doctors at Doon Hospital have started their treatment. Chief Minister Rawat along with his wife and daughter were found corona infected on 18 December.