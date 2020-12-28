Uttarakhand  CM shifted to Delhi AIIMS

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 81,198,969
    World
    Confirmed: 81,198,969
    Active: 22,077,771
    Recovered: 57,347,933
    Death: 1,773,265
  • USA 19,573,847
    USA
    Confirmed: 19,573,847
    Active: 7,736,834
    Recovered: 11,495,875
    Death: 341,138
  • India 10,208,725
    India
    Confirmed: 10,208,725
    Active: 278,116
    Recovered: 9,782,669
    Death: 147,940
  • Brazil 7,484,285
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,484,285
    Active: 777,769
    Recovered: 6,515,370
    Death: 191,146
  • Russia 3,078,035
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,078,035
    Active: 551,461
    Recovered: 2,471,309
    Death: 55,265
  • UK 2,288,345
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,288,345
    Active: 2,217,593
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 70,752
  • Turkey 2,147,578
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,147,578
    Active: 112,470
    Recovered: 2,015,230
    Death: 19,878
  • Italy 2,047,696
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,047,696
    Active: 581,760
    Recovered: 1,394,011
    Death: 71,925
  • Germany 1,655,322
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,655,322
    Active: 388,120
    Recovered: 1,236,700
    Death: 30,502
  • Pakistan 473,309
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 473,309
    Active: 39,488
    Recovered: 423,892
    Death: 9,929
  • China 86,976
    China
    Confirmed: 86,976
    Active: 339
    Recovered: 82,003
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 28/12: Corona virus-infected Uttarakhand  Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is being shifted to Delhi AIIMS. After being corona positive on 18 December, he was admitted to Doon Hospital on 27 December. CM Rawat’s doctor NS Bisht said that during the test, the Chief Minister’s chest infection was detected. After this, it was decided to shift him to AIIMS in Delhi.

At the same time, there was news yesterday that Corona virus-infected Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital. He is currently battling fever and lung infections. While the team of doctors at Doon Hospital have started their treatment. Chief Minister Rawat along with his wife and daughter were found corona infected on 18 December.

