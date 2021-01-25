Tata is looking to launch Moderna Vaccine in India

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 25/1: Tata Group’s healthcare department has already started an initial discussion with Moderna Inc for a partnership to launch its Corona vaccines in India, reported the Economic Times.

Tata Medical & Diagnostics may team up with India’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to carry out the clinical trials of Moderna Vaccines.

Unlike Pfizer’s vaccine, which must be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius or below, Moderna’s can be stored at normal fridge temperatures, making it more suited for poorer countries such as India where cold chains are limited.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
