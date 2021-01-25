+୩ରେ ଖାଲି ସିଟ୍ ପାଇଁ ପୁଣି ନାମଲେଖା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୫ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଯୁକ୍ତ ୩ରେ ଖାଲି ପଡିଥିବା ସିଟ୍ ପାଇଁ ତୃତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାରେ ନାମଲେଖା ହେବ । ତୃତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ଆଡମିଶନ ପାଇଁ ଆଜି ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଛି । ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୨୯ରୁ ଫେବ୍ରୁଆରୀ ୨ ତାରିଖ ଯାଏଁ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀମାନେ ଆବେଦନ କରିପାରିବେ । ଫେବ୍ରୁଆରୀ ୩ରେ ମେରିଟ୍ ଲିଷ୍ଟ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇବ । ଏହା ସହ ଫେବ୍ରୁଆରୀ ୪ରେ ଆଡମିଶନ ହେବ । ତେବେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀମାନେ www.samsodisha.gov.in ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଆବେଦନ କରିପାରିବେ ।

