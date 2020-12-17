Teaser Talk: Tandav impresses with it’s first look

COVID-19 Updates World 74,713,692 World Confirmed: 74,713,692 Active: 20,516,968 Recovered: 52,537,912 Death: 1,658,812

USA 17,401,787 USA Confirmed: 17,401,787 Active: 6,911,908 Recovered: 10,175,185 Death: 314,694

India 9,953,235 India Confirmed: 9,953,235 Active: 317,825 Recovered: 9,490,905 Death: 144,505

Brazil 7,042,695 Brazil Confirmed: 7,042,695 Active: 726,190 Recovered: 6,132,683 Death: 183,822

Russia 2,762,668 Russia Confirmed: 2,762,668 Active: 510,977 Recovered: 2,202,540 Death: 49,151

Turkey 1,928,165 Turkey Confirmed: 1,928,165 Active: 219,931 Recovered: 1,691,113 Death: 17,121

UK 1,913,277 UK Confirmed: 1,913,277 Active: 1,847,757 Recovered: N/A Death: 65,520

Italy 1,888,144 Italy Confirmed: 1,888,144 Active: 645,706 Recovered: 1,175,901 Death: 66,537

Germany 1,415,531 Germany Confirmed: 1,415,531 Active: 343,278 Recovered: 1,047,600 Death: 24,653

Pakistan 448,522 Pakistan Confirmed: 448,522 Active: 42,851 Recovered: 396,591 Death: 9,080

China 86,777 China Confirmed: 86,777 Active: 301 Recovered: 81,842 Death: 4,634

Mumbai,17/12: Much-awaited teaser of Saif Ali Khan starrer web-series Tandav has been released. The Amazon prime show is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. This is Saif’s second web series after Netflix’s Sacred Game.

The series is a political thriller set in Delhi. Other than Saif the series stars Sunil Grover, Sarah Jane Dias, Kumud Mishra, Anup Soni among others.

The show is set to hit your screens on January 15, 2021.