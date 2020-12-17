Teaser Talk: Tandav impresses with it’s first look

-
Mumbai,17/12: Much-awaited teaser of Saif Ali Khan starrer web-series Tandav has been released. The Amazon prime show is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. This is Saif’s second web series after Netflix’s Sacred Game.
The series is a political thriller set in Delhi. Other than Saif the series stars Sunil Grover, Sarah Jane Dias, Kumud Mishra, Anup Soni among others.
The show is set to hit your screens on January 15, 2021.