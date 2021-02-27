Teen stabbed by sister’s stalkers in South Delhi!

-
New Delhi, 27/2: A 17-year-old teenage boy was stabbed by his sister’s stalkers in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area, police said. The boy had allegedly opposed the stalkers for passing indecent comments on her sister.
The incident took place near a school in Kalkaji on Friday. The injured boy, a resident of Kalkaji, was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said.
In her statement, the boy’s sister said that on Friday, while she was with her brother, three boys followed her and passed indecent remarks on her. When her brother objected to it, they all started beating him and one of them stabbed him in the abdomen and ran away from the spot, a senior police officer said.
He was taken to AIIMS Trauma center and is still unfit for recording his statement, the senior cop said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, “We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and further investigation is going on.”
Efforts are being made to catch the culprits, the police said.