(NR): According to research by the scientists in the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, the FDA approved Teicoplanin is 10 times more effective in treating COVID-19.

Ashok Patel, Professor at IIT Delhi said”While the effect of Teicoplanin was compared with other important drugs in use, Teicoplanin was found to be 10-20 fold more effective than the chief drugs being used against SARS-CoV-2, such as Lopinavir and Hydroxychloroquine in our laboratory conditions,” .