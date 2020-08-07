‘Temple will be demolished to build mosque’ Muslim leader provokes day after the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram mandir

In a shocking threat, the president of the All India Imam Association, Sajid Rashid has made a provocative statement a day after the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Sajid Said,”“Islam says a mosque will always be a mosque. It can’t be broken to build something else. We believe it was, and always will be a mosque. Mosque wasn’t built after demolishing temple but now maybe temple will be demolished to build a mosque,”