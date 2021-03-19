Theatres, private offices to operate at 50% capacity due to rise in Covid 19 Cases

COVID-19 Updates World 122,481,607 World Confirmed: 122,481,607 Active: 21,039,099 Recovered: 98,737,210 Death: 2,705,298

USA 30,358,880 USA Confirmed: 30,358,880 Active: 7,282,611 Recovered: 22,523,799 Death: 552,470

Brazil 11,787,600 Brazil Confirmed: 11,787,600 Active: 1,160,373 Recovered: 10,339,432 Death: 287,795

India 11,514,331 India Confirmed: 11,514,331 Active: 271,247 Recovered: 11,083,679 Death: 159,405

Russia 4,437,938 Russia Confirmed: 4,437,938 Active: 294,298 Recovered: 4,049,373 Death: 94,267

UK 4,280,882 UK Confirmed: 4,280,882 Active: 561,820 Recovered: 3,593,136 Death: 125,926

Italy 3,306,711 Italy Confirmed: 3,306,711 Active: 547,510 Recovered: 2,655,346 Death: 103,855

Turkey 2,950,603 Turkey Confirmed: 2,950,603 Active: 150,188 Recovered: 2,770,638 Death: 29,777

Germany 2,628,629 Germany Confirmed: 2,628,629 Active: 152,051 Recovered: 2,401,700 Death: 74,878

Pakistan 619,259 Pakistan Confirmed: 619,259 Active: 27,188 Recovered: 578,314 Death: 13,757

China 90,083 China Confirmed: 90,083 Active: 164 Recovered: 85,283 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 19/3: Amid rising covid 19 cases, the Maharashtra Government on Friday issued a fresh set of restrictions for auditoriums, theatres, and private offices.

According to the latest Covid-19 guidelines, auditoriums and theatres in Maharashtra will be allowed to operate at only 50 percent capacity. Similarly, private offices will also be allowed to work with 50 percent staff.

These restrictions will remain in place till March 31.

Apart from 50 percent capacity, the Maharashtra government order forbids the use of theaters and auditoriums for any religious, social, political, or cultural gatherings.

The government order says that all private offices except related to health and other essential services are to function at 50 percent capacity.

In the case of government or semi-government offices, the head of the office has to take a decision regarding the staff attendance ensuring adherence to all Covid-19 protocols.