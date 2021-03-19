Theatres, private offices to operate at 50% capacity due to rise in Covid 19 Cases

-
World
122,481,607
WorldConfirmed: 122,481,607Active: 21,039,099Recovered: 98,737,210Death: 2,705,298
-
USA
30,358,880
USAConfirmed: 30,358,880Active: 7,282,611Recovered: 22,523,799Death: 552,470
-
Brazil
11,787,600
BrazilConfirmed: 11,787,600Active: 1,160,373Recovered: 10,339,432Death: 287,795
-
India
11,514,331
IndiaConfirmed: 11,514,331Active: 271,247Recovered: 11,083,679Death: 159,405
-
Russia
4,437,938
RussiaConfirmed: 4,437,938Active: 294,298Recovered: 4,049,373Death: 94,267
-
UK
4,280,882
UKConfirmed: 4,280,882Active: 561,820Recovered: 3,593,136Death: 125,926
-
Italy
3,306,711
ItalyConfirmed: 3,306,711Active: 547,510Recovered: 2,655,346Death: 103,855
-
Turkey
2,950,603
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,950,603Active: 150,188Recovered: 2,770,638Death: 29,777
-
Germany
2,628,629
GermanyConfirmed: 2,628,629Active: 152,051Recovered: 2,401,700Death: 74,878
-
Pakistan
619,259
PakistanConfirmed: 619,259Active: 27,188Recovered: 578,314Death: 13,757
-
China
90,083
ChinaConfirmed: 90,083Active: 164Recovered: 85,283Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 19/3: Amid rising covid 19 cases, the Maharashtra Government on Friday issued a fresh set of restrictions for auditoriums, theatres, and private offices.
According to the latest Covid-19 guidelines, auditoriums and theatres in Maharashtra will be allowed to operate at only 50 percent capacity. Similarly, private offices will also be allowed to work with 50 percent staff.
These restrictions will remain in place till March 31.
Apart from 50 percent capacity, the Maharashtra government order forbids the use of theaters and auditoriums for any religious, social, political, or cultural gatherings.
The government order says that all private offices except related to health and other essential services are to function at 50 percent capacity.
In the case of government or semi-government offices, the head of the office has to take a decision regarding the staff attendance ensuring adherence to all Covid-19 protocols.