Theatres, private offices to operate at 50% capacity due to rise in Covid 19 Cases

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
Mumbai, 19/3: Amid rising covid 19 cases, the Maharashtra Government on Friday issued a fresh set of restrictions for auditoriums, theatres, and private offices.

According to the latest Covid-19 guidelines, auditoriums and theatres in Maharashtra will be allowed to operate at only 50 percent capacity. Similarly, private offices will also be allowed to work with 50 percent staff.

These restrictions will remain in place till March 31.

Apart from 50 percent capacity, the Maharashtra government order forbids the use of theaters and auditoriums for any religious, social, political, or cultural gatherings.

The government order says that all private offices except related to health and other essential services are to function at 50 percent capacity.

In the case of government or semi-government offices, the head of the office has to take a decision regarding the staff attendance ensuring adherence to all Covid-19 protocols.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
