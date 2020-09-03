This actress tested Coronavirus Positive

The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. Kannada actress Sharmiela Mandre and her family member have been tested Coronavirus positive.

Sharmiela Mandre wrote, “Hi everybody, Me and a few of my family members have been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to be in-home isolation. I have quarantined myself and going through the prescribed treatment as per my doctor’s advice (sic).”