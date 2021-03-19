This Bigg Boss finalist has tested Positive for Coronavirus!

FeaturedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 122,489,407
    World
    Confirmed: 122,489,407
    Active: 21,039,199
    Recovered: 98,744,841
    Death: 2,705,367
  • USA 30,358,880
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,358,880
    Active: 7,282,611
    Recovered: 22,523,799
    Death: 552,470
  • Brazil 11,787,600
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,787,600
    Active: 1,160,373
    Recovered: 10,339,432
    Death: 287,795
  • India 11,514,331
    India
    Confirmed: 11,514,331
    Active: 271,247
    Recovered: 11,083,679
    Death: 159,405
  • Russia 4,437,938
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,437,938
    Active: 294,298
    Recovered: 4,049,373
    Death: 94,267
  • UK 4,280,882
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,280,882
    Active: 561,820
    Recovered: 3,593,136
    Death: 125,926
  • Italy 3,306,711
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,306,711
    Active: 547,510
    Recovered: 2,655,346
    Death: 103,855
  • Turkey 2,950,603
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,950,603
    Active: 150,188
    Recovered: 2,770,638
    Death: 29,777
  • Germany 2,628,629
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,628,629
    Active: 152,051
    Recovered: 2,401,700
    Death: 74,878
  • Pakistan 619,259
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 619,259
    Active: 27,188
    Recovered: 578,314
    Death: 13,757
  • China 90,083
    China
    Confirmed: 90,083
    Active: 164
    Recovered: 85,283
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 19/3: Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She shared the news on social media and informed her fans that she has isolated herself at her home.

Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram and posted a note where she has mentioned that she got to know that she is Covid-19 positive today (March 19). She wrote, “I have been tested Covid positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advice (sic).”

She added, “I request all the people I have come in contact with within these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitize your hands regularly and maintain social distance (sic).”

 

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.