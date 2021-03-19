This Bigg Boss finalist has tested Positive for Coronavirus!

COVID-19 Updates World 122,489,407 World Confirmed: 122,489,407 Active: 21,039,199 Recovered: 98,744,841 Death: 2,705,367

Mumbai, 19/3: Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She shared the news on social media and informed her fans that she has isolated herself at her home.

Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram and posted a note where she has mentioned that she got to know that she is Covid-19 positive today (March 19). She wrote, “I have been tested Covid positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advice (sic).”

She added, “I request all the people I have come in contact with within these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitize your hands regularly and maintain social distance (sic).”