This Country Reports 23 Deaths after taking Pfizer Vaccine

New Delhi, 16/1: Norway has reported the death of 23 elderly people who were administered to Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Many people have fallen ill apart from the deaths. Norway’s Government has launched a probe to investigate the deaths.

According to a report in The Bloomberg, Doctors in Norway have started investigating the deaths of 23 elderly people who died after taking vaccine shots. Doctors have said the adverse reactions were seen among people aged over 80 years who already have a frail body.

A direct connection between the Pfizer vaccine and these deaths is yet to be established, the experts have said 13 of the 23 people who died have shown common symptoms of mRNA vaccines such as diarrhea, nausea, and fever.

Pfizer has temporarily reduced the vaccine supply to Europe after the deaths in Norway.