This Cricketer Scored the fastest T20 Hundred. Find out Who!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Wellington, 14/1: Australia Women’s Cricket Team Captain Sophie Devine has hit the fastest t20 hundred in the women’s cricket. She smashed the hundred in just 36 balls in New Zealand’s domestic Super Smash competition.

During the spectacular knock, she smashed nine fours and nine sixes. She remained unbeaten on 108 to guide Wellington Blaze to a 10 wicket-win over Otago Sparks.

She broke the record of West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin who had hit a 38-ball hundred in 2010. It was also the fastest T20 hundred in New Zealand, beating Tim Seifert’s 40-ball knock for Northern Districts in 2017.

