This Cricketer Scored the fastest T20 Hundred. Find out Who!

Wellington, 14/1: Australia Women’s Cricket Team Captain Sophie Devine has hit the fastest t20 hundred in the women’s cricket. She smashed the hundred in just 36 balls in New Zealand’s domestic Super Smash competition.
During the spectacular knock, she smashed nine fours and nine sixes. She remained unbeaten on 108 to guide Wellington Blaze to a 10 wicket-win over Otago Sparks.
What have we just witnessed! 🤯
The fastest ever @SuperSmashNZ 💯
108 off 38 balls – @sophdevine77 is back! 👊
📲 | https://t.co/AnuwdtEZIn#WEAREWELLINGTON #SuperSmashNZ
📽️ | @sparknzsport pic.twitter.com/lVHq4LixAd
— Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) January 14, 2021
She broke the record of West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin who had hit a 38-ball hundred in 2010. It was also the fastest T20 hundred in New Zealand, beating Tim Seifert’s 40-ball knock for Northern Districts in 2017.
1 2 3 4 . 4 . . 1 4 4 6 6 1 2 1 1 . 1 4 6 6 4 . 4 1 6 6 1 6 . 6 . 2 1 6 4 4
The No.1 T20I all-rounder, Sophie Devine, smashed a 38-ball 108* for Wellington Blaze, setting a new record of the fastest women's T20 century 💥
📸 @SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/yoAwOoqGDi
— ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2021