This Country issues Bizzare Guidelines for Safe Sex. Find out More Here!

FeaturedHealth and Lifestyle
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Sydney, 14/1: In a strange turn of events the health website of New South Wales, Australia, has put up COVID-19 safety guidelines related to sex. The guidelines ask people to maintain a physical distance of 1.5 meters during sex. It also mentions that wearing masks is extremely important.

According to the experts, the new guidelines will not only protect people from COVID 19 but also from Sexually Transmitted Diseases. It also mentions that the new guidelines by the NSW health website will help in birth control too. People are advised to talk over video calls and Phone calls. The website also advises solo sex for the people.

The new guidelines are not applicable for the couple who are living together. It is only applied to people with multiple sexual partners.

It should be noted that COVID-19 is not spread through sperm or vaginal fluid but it can spread through droplets and the guideline advises avoiding kissing too.

