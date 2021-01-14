This Country issues Bizzare Guidelines for Safe Sex. Find out More Here!

COVID-19 Updates World 92,870,138 World Confirmed: 92,870,138 Active: 24,465,084 Recovered: 66,416,077 Death: 1,988,977

USA 23,616,345 USA Confirmed: 23,616,345 Active: 9,247,381 Recovered: 13,975,036 Death: 393,928

India 10,512,831 India Confirmed: 10,512,831 Active: 214,303 Recovered: 10,146,763 Death: 151,765

Brazil 8,257,459 Brazil Confirmed: 8,257,459 Active: 774,255 Recovered: 7,277,195 Death: 206,009

Russia 3,495,816 Russia Confirmed: 3,495,816 Active: 549,832 Recovered: 2,882,044 Death: 63,940

UK 3,211,576 UK Confirmed: 3,211,576 Active: 1,719,842 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 84,767

Turkey 2,355,839 Turkey Confirmed: 2,355,839 Active: 104,587 Recovered: 2,227,927 Death: 23,325

Italy 2,319,036 Italy Confirmed: 2,319,036 Active: 564,774 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 80,326

Germany 1,980,861 Germany Confirmed: 1,980,861 Active: 316,257 Recovered: 1,620,200 Death: 44,404

Pakistan 511,921 Pakistan Confirmed: 511,921 Active: 33,869 Recovered: 467,234 Death: 10,818

China 87,844 China Confirmed: 87,844 Active: 885 Recovered: 82,324 Death: 4,635

Sydney, 14/1: In a strange turn of events the health website of New South Wales, Australia, has put up COVID-19 safety guidelines related to sex. The guidelines ask people to maintain a physical distance of 1.5 meters during sex. It also mentions that wearing masks is extremely important.

According to the experts, the new guidelines will not only protect people from COVID 19 but also from Sexually Transmitted Diseases. It also mentions that the new guidelines by the NSW health website will help in birth control too. People are advised to talk over video calls and Phone calls. The website also advises solo sex for the people.

The new guidelines are not applicable for the couple who are living together. It is only applied to people with multiple sexual partners.

It should be noted that COVID-19 is not spread through sperm or vaginal fluid but it can spread through droplets and the guideline advises avoiding kissing too.