This Country issues Bizzare Guidelines for Safe Sex. Find out More Here!

World
92,870,138
WorldConfirmed: 92,870,138Active: 24,465,084Recovered: 66,416,077Death: 1,988,977
USA
23,616,345
USAConfirmed: 23,616,345Active: 9,247,381Recovered: 13,975,036Death: 393,928
India
10,512,831
IndiaConfirmed: 10,512,831Active: 214,303Recovered: 10,146,763Death: 151,765
Brazil
8,257,459
BrazilConfirmed: 8,257,459Active: 774,255Recovered: 7,277,195Death: 206,009
Russia
3,495,816
RussiaConfirmed: 3,495,816Active: 549,832Recovered: 2,882,044Death: 63,940
UK
3,211,576
UKConfirmed: 3,211,576Active: 1,719,842Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 84,767
Turkey
2,355,839
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,355,839Active: 104,587Recovered: 2,227,927Death: 23,325
Italy
2,319,036
ItalyConfirmed: 2,319,036Active: 564,774Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 80,326
Germany
1,980,861
GermanyConfirmed: 1,980,861Active: 316,257Recovered: 1,620,200Death: 44,404
Pakistan
511,921
PakistanConfirmed: 511,921Active: 33,869Recovered: 467,234Death: 10,818
China
87,844
ChinaConfirmed: 87,844Active: 885Recovered: 82,324Death: 4,635
Sydney, 14/1: In a strange turn of events the health website of New South Wales, Australia, has put up COVID-19 safety guidelines related to sex. The guidelines ask people to maintain a physical distance of 1.5 meters during sex. It also mentions that wearing masks is extremely important.
According to the experts, the new guidelines will not only protect people from COVID 19 but also from Sexually Transmitted Diseases. It also mentions that the new guidelines by the NSW health website will help in birth control too. People are advised to talk over video calls and Phone calls. The website also advises solo sex for the people.
The new guidelines are not applicable for the couple who are living together. It is only applied to people with multiple sexual partners.
It should be noted that COVID-19 is not spread through sperm or vaginal fluid but it can spread through droplets and the guideline advises avoiding kissing too.