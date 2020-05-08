This Doctor will replace Riyaz Naikoo as Hizbul Commander!

On Wednesday, security forces killed Hizbul Mujahideen militant Riyaz Naikoo in Avantipora, Jammu, and Kashmir. In such a situation, now this terrorist organization has started searching for a new commander in the valley. It is being said that only someone close to Riyaz Naikoo will be given the command of Hizbul. Security agencies are closely watching the entire development. Let us know that in the last few days 27 operations have been done in the valley in which 64 terrorists have been killed.

In the race to become two terrorist commander

According to sources, two names are at the forefront of the name of the new commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. This is the terrorist doctor Saifullah aka Aurangzeb and Junaid Sehrai. It is being said that Dr. Saifullah is going a little ahead in this race and he can be given the command of Hizbul. Saifullah hails from Malangpora in Pulwama district. He has been a terrorist of the Burhan Wani gang. Also, he is considered very close to Riyaz Naiku.