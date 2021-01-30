This Gesture from Virat Kohli will make you Adore him more!
Virat Kohli has gifted his test jersey to David Warner's daughter Indi-Rae. Warner has expressed his happiness over Kohli's gift on his social media handles.
New Delhi, 30/1: Australian Opener David Warner has taken to his social media handles to thank Indian Captain Virat Kohli for gifting his daughter his playing jersey. Warner has said many times that his daughter Indi is a huge Virat Kohli fan.
“I know we lost the series but we have one very happy girl here!! Thanks, @virat.kohli for your playing jersey, Indi absolutely loves it. Besides daddy and @aaronfinch5 she loves VK #fan #love #cricket,” Warner wrote on Instagram.
See the Post Here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CKqVka5Lm20/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link