This powerbank can charge your phone 10 times.. Know the details

In the age of dog-eat-dog competition, everyone is hooked to their smartphones. The battery is now the most important part of modern-day life. To fulfill this need of customers, Xiaomi has launched a 30,000 mAh power bank which can charge your battery 10 times. It comes with a18W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. Xiaomi has also provided a low-current mode that works specifically for charging devices that require low power, such as smart wristbands and Bluetooth wireless earbuds. The 30000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge Edition includes USB Type-C 24W Max high-power input support that brings a fast charging experience.