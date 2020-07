After the union government has decided to impose unlock 3.0, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend lockdown till August 31. This decision is taken to curb the coronavirus cases in the state. On Sundays, strict lockdown will be imposed.

Tamil Nadu has seen a total of 2,34,114 Covid-19 cases of which 1,72,883 have recovered, 57,490 are active and 3741 have succumbed.