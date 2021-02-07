This is what Sharad Pawar has to say about Sachin Tendulkar’s Tweet.

Mumbai, 7/2: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said that iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar should exercise caution while speaking on the issues related to any other field.

Pawar’s advice came after Schin’s tweet against Pop icon Rihanna. He wrote, “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation.”

Besides Tendulkar, several other cricketers, actors, and politicians took to Twitter to criticize. Rihanna for interfering in India’s internal affairs.

Pawar on the matter said, “Many people have reacted sharply to the stand by them (Indian celebrities). I would advise Sachin to exercise caution while speaking about any other field.”

Pawar also targeted the Centre for saying the protesters were “Khalistanis or terrorists”. The NCP chief noted that agitators are farmers and the Central government should not brand them Khalistanis or terrorists.