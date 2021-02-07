Mahima Kaul, Public Policy director of Twitter India Resigns

-
New Delhi, 7/2: Mahima Kaul, Twitter India’s head of public policy has resigned citing personal reasons. The news was confirmed by a senior executive of the social media firm confirmed on Saturday. She had joined Twitter in 2015.
Kaul’s resignation comes at a time for the microblogging website, which came under the lens of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) for “violating Indian law” by not taking down tweets related to “farmers genocide”.
On Monday, Twitter blocked the accounts and restored them shortly after stating that they constituted “free speech” and were “newsworthy”.