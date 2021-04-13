COVID-19 Updates World 137,278,683 World Confirmed: 137,278,683 Active: 23,846,880 Recovered: 110,472,479 Death: 2,959,324

Kerala is in for a wet spell with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in the State till April 18. Kerala and Mahe can expect thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with speeds touching 30-40 kmph.

The IMD has put six districts on yellow alert, given the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram are on yellow alert from Wednesday to Friday, Thrissur on Thursday and Friday, Kozhikode on Wednesday and Wayanad from Tuesday to Friday. All the other districts can expect light to moderate rainfall till Friday.

A cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood at lower levels. A trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation to south Konkan at lower levels, the IMD said in a Monday evening update.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Monday, Angadippuram in Malappuram received 7 cm and Punalur, 6 cm rainfall. Vaikom and Ernakulam south received 5 cm each.