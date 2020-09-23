ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବଢ଼ୁଛି ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା, ଆଜି ଆଉ ୧୫ ଜୀବନ ନେଲା ମହାମାରୀ କରୋନା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୩ା୯(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୪୨୩୭ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଉ ୧୫ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୪, ମୟୁରଭଞ୍ଜ ଓ ପୁରୀରୁ ୨, ନୟାଗଡ଼, ନୂଆପଡ଼ା, ମାଲକାନଗିରି, କନ୍ଧମାଳ, ଢ଼େଙ୍କାନାଳ, କଟକ ଓ ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାସହ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ କରୋନା ଜନିତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୭୩୬କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

Regret to inform of the demise of fifteen Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals. 1.A 51 year old male of Balasore district. 2.A 62 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) September 23, 2020

7.A 72 year old male of Dhenkanal district. 8.A 75 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension. 9.A 41 year old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Diabetes. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) September 23, 2020