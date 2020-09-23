ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବଢ଼ୁଛି ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା, ଆଜି ଆଉ ୧୫ ଜୀବନ ନେଲା ମହାମାରୀ କରୋନା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୩ା୯(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୪୨୩୭ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଉ ୧୫ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୪, ମୟୁରଭଞ୍ଜ ଓ ପୁରୀରୁ ୨, ନୟାଗଡ଼, ନୂଆପଡ଼ା, ମାଲକାନଗିରି, କନ୍ଧମାଳ, ଢ଼େଙ୍କାନାଳ, କଟକ ଓ ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାସହ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ କରୋନା ଜନିତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୭୩୬କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

