ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବଢ଼ୁଛି ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା, ଆଜି ଆଉ ୮ ଜୀବନ ନେଲା ମହାମାରୀ କରୋନା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୮ା୮(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୩୬୮୨ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଉ ୮ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଓ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଳାରୁ ୨ଜଣ ଲେଖାଏଁ, ବରଗଡ଼, ଭଦ୍ରକ, ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀର ଓ ରାୟଗଡ଼ାରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାସହ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ କରୋନା ଜନିତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୪୫୬କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

