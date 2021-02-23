‘Toolkit’ Case: Activist Disha Ravi Granted Bail by Delhi Court
New Delhi, 23/2: The 22-year-old activist Disha Ravi was given bail today. She was arrested in the ‘Toolkit’ case earlier this month. She has to deposit securities of Rs 1 lakh each with Delhi Court.
The Delhi Police had arrested her from her house in Bengaluru last week. She is accused of collaborating with the pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation. Which created the “toolkit” to trigger dissatisfaction against the government.
The Delhi Police had registered a sedition case earlier this month over the “Toolkit”, which made headlines after being tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on February 3.