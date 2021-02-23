‘Toolkit’ Case: Activist Disha Ravi Granted Bail by Delhi Court

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
The 22-year-old activist Disha Ravi was given bail today. She was arrested in the 'Toolkit' case earlier this month. 
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 112,336,157
    World
    Confirmed: 112,336,157
    Active: 21,983,404
    Recovered: 87,865,517
    Death: 2,487,236
  • USA 28,826,307
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,826,307
    Active: 9,199,577
    Recovered: 19,114,140
    Death: 512,590
  • India 11,016,434
    India
    Confirmed: 11,016,434
    Active: 147,271
    Recovered: 10,712,665
    Death: 156,498
  • Brazil 10,197,531
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,197,531
    Active: 811,040
    Recovered: 9,139,215
    Death: 247,276
  • Russia 4,189,153
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,189,153
    Active: 365,762
    Recovered: 3,739,344
    Death: 84,047
  • UK 4,126,150
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,126,150
    Active: 1,456,772
    Recovered: 2,548,621
    Death: 120,757
  • Italy 2,818,863
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,818,863
    Active: 387,903
    Recovered: 2,334,968
    Death: 95,992
  • Turkey 2,646,526
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,646,526
    Active: 88,938
    Recovered: 2,529,450
    Death: 28,138
  • Germany 2,399,500
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,399,500
    Active: 123,028
    Recovered: 2,207,700
    Death: 68,772
  • Pakistan 573,384
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 573,384
    Active: 24,483
    Recovered: 536,243
    Death: 12,658
  • China 89,852
    China
    Confirmed: 89,852
    Active: 374
    Recovered: 84,842
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 23/2: The 22-year-old activist Disha Ravi was given bail today. She was arrested in the ‘Toolkit’ case earlier this month. She has to deposit securities of Rs 1 lakh each with Delhi Court.

The Delhi Police had arrested her from her house in Bengaluru last week. She is accused of collaborating with the pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation. Which created the “toolkit” to trigger dissatisfaction against the government.

The Delhi Police had registered a sedition case earlier this month over the “Toolkit”, which made headlines after being tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on February 3.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.