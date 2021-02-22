Toolkit Case: Disha Ravi to remain in the Police Custody for one more day

New Delhi, 22/2: Disha Ravi has got one more day in the police custody for interrogation in the Toolkit case. A court in Delhi sent 22-year-old environmental activist Disha Ravi to three days’ judicial custody on Friday in the ‘toolkit’ case. She was arrested earlier this month from her residence in Bengaluru by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi court has reserved its decision on Disha Ravi’s bail plea till Tuesday. The 22-year-old environmental activist was arrested from Bengaluru by the Delhi Police in connection with the ‘toolkit’ case earlier this month.

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell had arrested Disha Ravi from Bengaluru for sending the toolkit to Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app, and also “coaxed her to act on it”.