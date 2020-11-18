Troops in Ladakh get upgraded living conditions

New Delhi, 18/11: The Indian army at Eastern Ladakh got upgraded living conditions, a sector that receives about 40 feet of snow every year in November, where temperatures go as low as 30-40 degree Celsius below 0. Eastern Ladakh has also been in the news for the past few months in news for ongoing military confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control(LoAC).

“In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, the Indian Army has completed the establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector”, an official from the Indian army said.