Trump faces historic Impeachment vote

COVID-19 Updates World 92,075,151 World Confirmed: 92,075,151 Active: 24,176,050 Recovered: 65,927,377 Death: 1,971,724

USA 23,369,732 USA Confirmed: 23,369,732 Active: 9,163,873 Recovered: 13,816,238 Death: 389,621

India 10,495,816 India Confirmed: 10,495,816 Active: 215,141 Recovered: 10,129,111 Death: 151,564

Brazil 8,195,637 Brazil Confirmed: 8,195,637 Active: 717,204 Recovered: 7,273,707 Death: 204,726

Russia 3,471,053 Russia Confirmed: 3,471,053 Active: 553,595 Recovered: 2,854,088 Death: 63,370

UK 3,164,051 UK Confirmed: 3,164,051 Active: 1,673,881 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 83,203

Turkey 2,346,285 Turkey Confirmed: 2,346,285 Active: 104,669 Recovered: 2,218,464 Death: 23,152

Italy 2,303,263 Italy Confirmed: 2,303,263 Active: 570,040 Recovered: 1,653,404 Death: 79,819

Germany 1,957,492 Germany Confirmed: 1,957,492 Active: 317,689 Recovered: 1,596,600 Death: 43,203

Pakistan 508,824 Pakistan Confirmed: 508,824 Active: 33,102 Recovered: 464,950 Death: 10,772

China 87,706 China Confirmed: 87,706 Active: 784 Recovered: 82,288 Death: 4,634

Washington DC, 13/1:US President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment vote with only 8 days remaining in Trump’s term. More than 5 Republicans joined their hands to impeach Trump from the presidential post over the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

They tried to pursue Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to remove Trump. However, Pence rejected their plea.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence wrote “I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,”

Despite the letter, the house passed a resolution, with 223-205 in favor.