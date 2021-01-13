Trump faces historic Impeachment vote

-
Washington DC, 13/1:US President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment vote with only 8 days remaining in Trump’s term. More than 5 Republicans joined their hands to impeach Trump from the presidential post over the storming of the U.S. Capitol.
They tried to pursue Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to remove Trump. However, Pence rejected their plea.
In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence wrote “I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,”
Despite the letter, the house passed a resolution, with 223-205 in favor.