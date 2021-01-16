Twitterati unhappy with Rohit Sharma throwing away his Wicket. Read a few Hilarious Tweets!

-
World
94,418,875
WorldConfirmed: 94,418,875Active: 24,937,224Recovered: 67,461,471Death: 2,020,180
-
USA
24,104,425
USAConfirmed: 24,104,425Active: 9,472,120Recovered: 14,230,437Death: 401,868
-
India
10,543,659
IndiaConfirmed: 10,543,659Active: 211,814Recovered: 10,179,715Death: 152,130
-
Brazil
8,394,253
BrazilConfirmed: 8,394,253Active: 824,583Recovered: 7,361,379Death: 208,291
-
Russia
3,544,623
RussiaConfirmed: 3,544,623Active: 542,547Recovered: 2,936,991Death: 65,085
-
UK
3,316,019
UKConfirmed: 3,316,019Active: 1,725,070Recovered: 1,503,654Death: 87,295
-
Turkey
2,373,115
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,373,115Active: 103,404Recovered: 2,246,047Death: 23,664
-
Italy
2,352,423
ItalyConfirmed: 2,352,423Active: 558,068Recovered: 1,713,030Death: 81,325
-
Germany
2,023,802
GermanyConfirmed: 2,023,802Active: 319,365Recovered: 1,657,900Death: 46,537
-
Pakistan
516,770
PakistanConfirmed: 516,770Active: 33,763Recovered: 472,099Death: 10,908
-
China
88,118
ChinaConfirmed: 88,118Active: 1,113Recovered: 82,370Death: 4,635
Brisbane, 16/1: Indian Batsman got out for 44 in the Brisbane test today. He looked in a sublime form and was all set to score a big one, but Rohit being Rohit got out trying to hit Nathan Lyon out of the park. His wicket has left in a little bit of trouble at 62-2.
Rohit’s dismissal didn’t go down well with the Twitterati who trolled him mercilessly. Here are a few Tweets that will surely tickle your funny bone.
Rohit Sharma to Nathan Lyon after settling on crease pic.twitter.com/J5HWKc4VBB
— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) January 16, 2021
Rohit Sharma 😭 pic.twitter.com/8G90dNJRvt
— Vijay Jaiswal (@puntasticVU) January 16, 2021
Bowlers don’t get Rohit Sharma out, Rohit Sharma gets Rohit Sharma out 🥲@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/9PmxKBrO3Q
— J.I.T. (@JitRo45) January 16, 2021
Rohit Sharma after a handsome start- pic.twitter.com/zTVGEweJs8
— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) January 16, 2021
Getting a good start & converting into a big score.
Rohit Sharma : pic.twitter.com/DNUiBZB68z
— Muskurahat 🌸💚 (@__Muskurahat__) January 16, 2021
Rohit Sharma after scoring 40-45 runs pic.twitter.com/zgOOuBtNAI
— _ch€[email protected]_ (@trust_my_lies) January 16, 2021
After Seeing Rohit Sharma Giving Wicket To Nathan Lyon..
Indians Fans Rn – pic.twitter.com/4C2Xi85qbm
— Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) January 16, 2021