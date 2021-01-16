Twitterati unhappy with Rohit Sharma throwing away his Wicket. Read a few Hilarious Tweets!

Brisbane, 16/1: Indian Batsman got out for 44 in the Brisbane test today. He looked in a sublime form and was all set to score a big one, but Rohit being Rohit got out trying to hit Nathan Lyon out of the park. His wicket has left in a little bit of trouble at 62-2.

Rohit’s dismissal didn’t go down well with the Twitterati who trolled him mercilessly. Here are a few Tweets that will surely tickle your funny bone.

Rohit Sharma to Nathan Lyon after settling on crease pic.twitter.com/J5HWKc4VBB — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) January 16, 2021

Bowlers don’t get Rohit Sharma out, Rohit Sharma gets Rohit Sharma out 🥲@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/9PmxKBrO3Q — J.I.T. (@JitRo45) January 16, 2021

Rohit Sharma after a handsome start- pic.twitter.com/zTVGEweJs8 — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) January 16, 2021

Getting a good start & converting into a big score.

Rohit Sharma : pic.twitter.com/DNUiBZB68z — Muskurahat 🌸💚 (@__Muskurahat__) January 16, 2021