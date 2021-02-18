Two Chinese online producers go missing after making fun of President Xi Jinping

-
Beijing, 18/2: Two Chinese online producers reportedly goes missing on the eve of Lunar New Year after mocking President Xi Jinping.
Asia News reported that the head of Qiang Guo Wa Ha, one of the youtube channels known for criticizing the Chinese president, reported that the two producers have been missing for more than a week.
Apple Daily newspaper and Radio Free Asia stated that the chairperson and a manager of the Ru Mo Xin Lian She YouTube channel disappeared last Tuesday.
The Chinese Communist Party has a tendency to censor or suppress information that seems to undermine the ruling government’s authority.