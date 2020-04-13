Types of Coronavirus , Know which type is deadly

Coronavirus is causing panic among people in the world. More than 1,10,000 people have died due to the deadly virus. You will be surprised to know Coronavirus is of 3 types, type-A,type-B, and type-C. Scientists of Cambridge University have studied the genetic history and decided to categorize the Coronavirus in 3 types. Type A – the original virus that jumped to humans from bats via pangolin.

Dr. Peter Forster and the team found the UK was mostly being bombarded with type B cases, with three-quarters of samples testing as that strain. Switzerland, Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands were also dominated by type B.And Type B is the most deadly form of the virus.

Another distinct variation, type C, descended from type B and spread to Europe via Singapore.