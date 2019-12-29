Uddhav cabinet expansion tomorrow

Maharastra,29/12: Uddhav Thackrey led Maha Vikas Agadi government is all set to expand its cabinet after 35 days of its formation. In the past week, many meetings had been done among the alliance member Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

Currently, besides the Chief Minister, the MVA government has just six Cabinet ministers, two each from the three parties.

Now after the expansion, the cabinet is expected to include 36 more ministers. Cabinet and state rank also is expected to be distributed.

Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari will administer the oath to the new team around noon in the Maharashtra Legislature precinct.