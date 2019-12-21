Uddhav thackeray announces loan waiver upto 2lakhs for the farmers

The Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced a loan waiver up to 2lakhs for the indebted farmers under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Loan Waiver Scheme. The indebted farmers can now let a sigh of relief now. This announcement came on the last day of the winter session of the assembly. Crop loans outstanding till September 30, 2019, will be waived by the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikash Agadhi government. Finance minister Jayant Patel said that this waiver will be unconditional. And no farmers will face any difficulty to avail of this opportunity. But BJP leaders walked out of the assembly criticizing the fact the government for not waiving of all loans.