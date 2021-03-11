Uddhav Thackeray gets vaccinated against Coronavirus

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 11/3: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has got himself vaccinated against the deadly Covid 19 on Thursday.

He took to Twitter saying, “There is no need for anyone to have any fear or confusion about the COVID vaccine. I have just been vaccinated & I am standing right in front of you. So, it is my humble appeal to all my citizens who are eligible for vaccination to go get it without any doubt in their minds.”

He also said that in two days, the state will decide if certain areas need to go for lockdown. “We are increasing the vaccination drive but in a few days at some places in the state, we will have to impose lockdown. Hence, I request the people to go for vaccination and avoid unnecessary outings and wear masks and follow social distancing. We will have to do what we used to do earlier, he said.

He further asked people to strictly follow government-mandated guidelines on masks and social distancing.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
