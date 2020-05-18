Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as member of legislative council

Mumbai, 18/5: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as a member of the Legislative Council on Monday. At Vidhan Bhavan in South Mumbai, Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar administered the oath of membership to Thackeray and eight other people elected unopposed on 14 May.

Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Neelam Gore (Shiv Sena), BJP’s Ranjit Singh Mohit Patil, Gopichand Padalkar, Praveen Date and Ramesh Karad, NCP’s Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari and Congress’s Rajesh Rathore were sworn in. These nine seats were vacant on 24 April.

The Shiv Sena president has become the first-time MLA with this election. He was sworn in as Chief Minister on November 28 last year and he was required to be a member of either of the two houses of the Legislature before May 27. Thackeray’s son Aditya is also a member of the Legislative Assembly and a minister in the three-party coalition government.