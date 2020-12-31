Umesh Yadav Ruled out of Australia Series.

COVID-19 Updates World 83,090,107 World Confirmed: 83,090,107 Active: 22,396,710 Recovered: 58,880,971 Death: 1,812,426

USA 20,216,991 USA Confirmed: 20,216,991 Active: 7,867,419 Recovered: 11,998,794 Death: 350,778

India 10,267,283 India Confirmed: 10,267,283 Active: 258,229 Recovered: 9,860,280 Death: 148,774

Brazil 7,619,970 Brazil Confirmed: 7,619,970 Active: 718,249 Recovered: 6,707,781 Death: 193,940

Russia 3,131,550 Russia Confirmed: 3,131,550 Active: 549,706 Recovered: 2,525,418 Death: 56,426

UK 2,432,888 UK Confirmed: 2,432,888 Active: 2,360,340 Recovered: N/A Death: 72,548

Turkey 2,194,272 Turkey Confirmed: 2,194,272 Active: 95,001 Recovered: 2,078,629 Death: 20,642

Italy 2,083,689 Italy Confirmed: 2,083,689 Active: 564,395 Recovered: 1,445,690 Death: 73,604

Germany 1,710,992 Germany Confirmed: 1,710,992 Active: 375,220 Recovered: 1,302,600 Death: 33,172

Pakistan 479,715 Pakistan Confirmed: 479,715 Active: 34,537 Recovered: 435,073 Death: 10,105

China 87,052 China Confirmed: 87,052 Active: 368 Recovered: 82,050 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 31/12: Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav has been ruled out of the series against Australia, due to a calf injury. Umesh got injured in the 2nd test match at MCG and limped off the field in the 8th over.

Umesh Yadav played both the Test matches on the tour and picked four wickets while bowling 39.4 overs. “Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now,” the BCCI media team said in a statement.

“Umesh is unlikely to take the field any further in this match and also looks doubtful for the next Test,” a BCCI source said.

India is already without the services of star pacers like Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami. Now Umesh’s injury is a major concern for the team management. The four-match series is leveled at 1-1.