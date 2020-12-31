Umesh Yadav Ruled out of Australia Series.

FeaturedSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
New Delhi, 31/12: Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav has been ruled out of the series against Australia, due to a calf injury. Umesh got injured in the 2nd test match at MCG and limped off the field in the 8th over.

Umesh Yadav played both the Test matches on the tour and picked four wickets while bowling 39.4 overs. “Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now,” the BCCI media team said in a statement.

“Umesh is unlikely to take the field any further in this match and also looks doubtful for the next Test,” a BCCI source said.

India is already without the services of star pacers like Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami. Now Umesh’s injury is a major concern for the team management. The four-match series is leveled at 1-1.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Leave A Reply

