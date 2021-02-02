Unbelievable: Bike moves on its own, see the video now!

-
World
103,997,416
WorldConfirmed: 103,997,416Active: 25,900,018Recovered: 75,847,788Death: 2,249,610
-
USA
26,911,375
USAConfirmed: 26,911,375Active: 9,827,632Recovered: 16,629,530Death: 454,213
-
India
10,767,206
IndiaConfirmed: 10,767,206Active: 164,278Recovered: 10,448,406Death: 154,522
-
Brazil
9,230,016
BrazilConfirmed: 9,230,016Active: 926,906Recovered: 8,077,967Death: 225,143
-
Russia
3,884,730
RussiaConfirmed: 3,884,730Active: 470,027Recovered: 3,340,545Death: 74,158
-
UK
3,835,783
UKConfirmed: 3,835,783Active: 1,961,247Recovered: 1,767,972Death: 106,564
-
Italy
2,560,957
ItalyConfirmed: 2,560,957Active: 447,589Recovered: 2,024,523Death: 88,845
-
Turkey
2,485,182
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,485,182Active: 88,634Recovered: 2,370,431Death: 26,117
-
Germany
2,232,316
GermanyConfirmed: 2,232,316Active: 219,920Recovered: 1,954,000Death: 58,396
-
Pakistan
547,648
PakistanConfirmed: 547,648Active: 33,365Recovered: 502,537Death: 11,746
-
China
89,594
ChinaConfirmed: 89,594Active: 1,582Recovered: 83,376Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 2/2: A parked bike is seen moving on its own in a viral CCTV footage. Twitter user Amber Zaidi posted the 30-second clip and social media users were left astonished after watching the video. The video has a sense of mystery around it and it sends a chill down the spine.
“Camera mein qaid ho gaya warna koi yakeen nahi karta (It was captured on camera or else nobody would have believed it),” Amber Zaidi said in the caption of her post in Hindi.
See the Viral Video Here:
कैमरे में कैद हो गया वरना कोई यकीन नहीं करता pic.twitter.com/ebHGTeSQJK
— Amber Zaidi (@Amberological) February 2, 2021