Union cabinet meet today

New Delhi,24/12: The Union cabinet is holding a meeting today. This meeting is to consider a proposal to allocate funds for updating the National Population Register (NPR) . The objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country. The process is to start from April next year and is part of the agenda of the cabinet meeting. Many states like West Bengal, Kerala, are also against NPR. Ministry reallocation may be done in this cabinet meeting today.