Union HRD Minister interacts with students through webinar

New Delhi, 5/5: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal interacted with students across the country through a webinar. The minister discussed various concerns raised by the students. The webinar lasted about nearly one hour., Union HRD Minister announced the dates of pending entrance examinations. He informed us that the NEET will be held on 26th July 2020. He further informed that JEE MAIN will be held on 18th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, and 23rd July 2020. He added that JEE(Advance) may be held in August. He said that the date of UGC NET 2020 and CBSE 12th Board examinations will be announced soon. He also urged the students to remain calm in this situation. Minister also clarified that there will be no fees increase for IIT, IIITs, and NITs for the academic year 2020-21.

Interacting with students from across India #EducationMinisterGoesLive https://t.co/nMNqRz0per — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 5, 2020