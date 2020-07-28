ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଇଲେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୮ା୭(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ୨୦୧୯-୨୦ ବର୍ଷ ପାଇଁ ଓଡ଼ିଶାକୁ ୫,୧୨୨ କୋଟିର ଜିଏସଟି କ୍ଷତିପୂରଣ ବାବଦରେ ମିଳିଛି । ସେହିପରି ସବୁ ରାଜ୍ୟକୁ ଏହି କ୍ଷତିପୂରଣ ବାବଦରେ ସମୁଦାୟ ୧,୬୫,୩୦୨ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ମିଳିଛି । କରୋନା ସମୟରେ ଏହି ଅର୍ଥ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ବିକାଶରେ ସହାୟକ ହେବ ବୋଲି କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ର୍ଧେମନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରଧାନ କହିଛନ୍ତି । ତେଣୁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ଯୋଗେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ଓ ଅର୍ଥମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିର୍ମଳା ସୀତାରମଣଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତିି ।

This will come as a big relief to states like Odisha impacted by revenue losses due to the #Covid19 situation. The full GST compensation will also provide fiscal boost to speed up development works and further assist the states/UTs in scaling-up the ongoing response to #Covid19.

