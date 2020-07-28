Software Engineer lost job due to Coronavirus, Started selling Vegetable, Sonu Sood gave her a job

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who emerged as the messiah for Migrant Workers during the Corona period, is now helping not only the workers but helping every needy. With the help of Sonu Sood, now a software engineer from Hyderabad has benefited. This girl’s job was lost due to Corona and this girl had to start selling vegetables under compulsion. But Sonu Sood extended his helping hand, took an interview of has also sent the letter of job.

A video of this software engineer was shared on Twitter, whose job was lost during the lockdown caused by COVID-19. In such a situation, this girl started selling vegetables. A user tagged Sonu Sood in this video, wrote,

, “Dear @SonuSood sir, She’s Sharada, techie who recently got fired from @VirtusaCorp Hyd amid Covid crisis. Without giving up, She’s selling vegetables to support her family & surviving. Please see if you could support her in any way. Hope you’ll revert sir.”

Sonu also responded to this appeal and wrote, ‘My officials met her. The interview has been done. Job letter has also been sent. Jai Hind.’