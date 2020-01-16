Union Minster of State for HRD visits NIC Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, 16/1: Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Minister Shri Sanjay Dhotre visited the National Data Center of NIC Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The national data center is set up in Bhubaneswar to meet the growing needs of the digital India Initiative. The Data Centre is designed to provide a full spectrum of hosting services that extend from shared hosting, dedicated servers with managed hosting solutions to infrastructure services like collocation & bandwidth, Disaster Recovery, etc.