Kolkatta, 16/1: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made a controversial remark while addressing a rally in Basirhat in the North 24 Pargana. He said, ” Yes, I am a Pakistani, do whatever you can.”

He also claimed that he is not scared of BJP and he termed PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as the Ranga and Billa sitting at the center, and if anybody doesn’t accept their decision, he will be treated as a traitor. He also said that India is not a private property of Modi and Shah.