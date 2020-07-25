United Nation warned India about terrorist attack

The United Nations has warned India about terrorism. In Kerala and Karnataka, the number of ISIS militants could rise sharply. In addition, Al-Qaeda terrorist organizations are conspiring to attack the Indian subcontinent. The group is said to have between 150 and 200 terrorists from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

The 26th report of the Analytical Assistance and Prohibition Monitoring Group on Individuals and Organizations Associated with ISIS, Al Qaeda, and Terrorist Organizations states that Al-Qaeda (QIS) in the Indian subcontinent is the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The organization has between 150 and 200 members from Bangladesh, India, and Myanmar and Pakistan, according to the report. There is also Osama Mehmood of AQIS, who has the right to the place of the deceased Asim Umar. It is reported that AQIS is plotting to retaliate against the death of its former leader.