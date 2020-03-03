United Nations has reached out to the Supreme Court against the CAA

Geneva, 3/3: The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has approached the Supreme Court to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the CAA is internal issue in India. It will not be tolerated by any outside agency. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar Kumar said on Tuesday that the Indian delegation to Geneva had submitted the petition to the Supreme Court on Monday on behalf of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights. But it is within the purview of the Indian constitutional system. No one should object to this.