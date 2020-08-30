Unlock-4.0 : What is open , What is closed?

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines for Unlock 4.0.many activities are allowed outside the containment zone. Let’s look at the activities that are allowed outside the containment zone

Metro rail service to be allowed to operate in a phased manner from 7th September. Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from 21st September 2020. Open-air theatres are allowed to open from 21st September. States/ UTs may permit up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling and related work. ITI and National Skill Training Institute will be permitted to open. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.

What is not allowed?