Unlock 5.0: These four things are prohibited during the unlock

(NR) : Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines for Unlock 5.0. In this phase of Unlock, Restrictions are imposed on social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other gatherings in containment zones.

Restrictions are imposed on international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

Restrictions are imposed on operating swimming pools for recreational purposes. The Centre has allowed swimming pools to reopen which are used for the training of sportspersons.

Also, restrictions on similar such gatherings outside containment zones with more than 100 people