The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 result today. Previously, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) secretary Nina Srivastava declared the result announcement day last week. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the UP board results have been postponed. You can check the results in the websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in