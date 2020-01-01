UP government writes to Centre seeking ban on PFI

UP,1/1A day after the Uttar Pradesh DGP urged to the state home ministry seeking a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI), the Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the same.

Sources on Wednesday informed that the MHA has received the UP government’s request for putting a ban on PFI and is likely to take legal advice before proceeding. The ministry will likely take inputs from intelligence and central government agencies, including NIA, before reviewing the past activities of PFI.