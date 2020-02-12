UPSC Civil Service Examination notification released

New Delhi, 12/2: UPSC has released the notification for the Civil service Preliminary examination on 12/2/2020. The application process has begun on the same day and will conclude on March 3, 2020. The candidates will be able to register for the examination by visiting their website. Every applicant is allowed six attempts at the Civil Services exam. In the case of OBC candidates, the number of permissible attempts is nine. There is no cap on attempts for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories.

Candidates seeking reservation/relaxation benefits available for the EWS category must produce original Income and Asset Certificate dated earlier than August 1, 2019.