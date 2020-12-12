US gives its nod to Pfizer covid vaccine in less than 24 hours

COVID-19 Updates World 71,503,497 World Confirmed: 71,503,497 Active: 20,208,969 Recovered: 49,692,019 Death: 1,602,509

USA 16,295,714 USA Confirmed: 16,295,714 Active: 6,485,476 Recovered: 9,507,476 Death: 302,762

India 9,827,026 India Confirmed: 9,827,026 Active: 360,036 Recovered: 9,324,328 Death: 142,662

Brazil 6,836,313 Brazil Confirmed: 6,836,313 Active: 701,115 Recovered: 5,954,745 Death: 180,453

Russia 2,625,848 Russia Confirmed: 2,625,848 Active: 493,437 Recovered: 2,085,958 Death: 46,453

UK 1,809,455 UK Confirmed: 1,809,455 Active: 1,745,949 Recovered: N/A Death: 63,506

Italy 1,805,873 Italy Confirmed: 1,805,873 Active: 690,323 Recovered: 1,052,163 Death: 63,387

Turkey 1,780,673 Turkey Confirmed: 1,780,673 Active: 610,363 Recovered: 1,154,333 Death: 15,977

Germany 1,298,776 Germany Confirmed: 1,298,776 Active: 334,856 Recovered: 942,100 Death: 21,820

Pakistan 435,056 Pakistan Confirmed: 435,056 Active: 45,124 Recovered: 381,208 Death: 8,724

China 86,701 China Confirmed: 86,701 Active: 293 Recovered: 81,774 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 12/12: Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has got go-ahead from the US Government on Friday, making way for millions of vulnerable people to receive their shots in the world’s hardest-hit country. The move came earlier than expected, and capped a day of drama after it was widely reported that the White House had threatened to fire Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn if he did not grant emergency approval Friday.

The US is now the sixth country to approve the two-dose regimen, after Britain, Bahrain, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico.

President Donald Trump immediately released a video on Twitter, where he hailed the news as a “medical miracle” and said the first immunizations would take place “in less than 24 hours.”